Bambu Celebrates Twenty-Year Milestone

Bambu, the pioneer in home goods is proud to recognize 20 years of creating thoughtfully designed products made from plant-based, renewable materials. We are creating safe & healthy connections between people and food and creating a deeper connection with nature. For 20 years, our purpose has remained unchanged: to reduce people's use of plastic.” - Rachel SpethPORTLAND, OREGON, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Bambu ®, the pioneering home goods brand, is proud to recognize 20 years of operation. Since 2003, the company has been creating and selling innovative, thoughtfully designed products made from plant-based, renewable materials worldwide. The two-decade milestone recognizing the company's inception corresponds with World Bamboo Day, which falls on September 18, 2023.
Bambu is sharing the 20-year celebration by offering customers 20% off everything on their website for the entire week from September 18 through 24 th.
Bambu designs and markets cooking tools & eating utensils, cleaning products, and tableware. All the products are tested and USDA biobased certified.
Cofounder Rachel Speth summarizes the company's sense of purpose: "Through our products, we are creating safe, organic, and healthy connections between people and food and forming a deeper connection with nature. For 20 years, our sense of purpose has remained unchanged: to reduce people's use of plastic."
2023 is also a monumental year for the company. Still owned and operated by the founders, Rachel Speth and Jeffrey Delkin , the company is a certified woman-owned business (WBENC) advancing diversity and inclusion in business. In August of this year, Bambu joined the climate action movement by becoming Climate Neutral certified. Climate Neutral is the leading organization for climate neutrality and certifies companies measuring, offsetting, and reducing their carbon footprint.
"We hatched the idea well over 20 years on a small beach in Mexico. We wanted to turn people onto renewable materials, and bamboo was our gateway material." added Jeffrey Delkin. Since then, the duo, with their small team split between Portland, Oregon, and Shanghai, China, have created a broad range of products from renewable resources such as cork, coconut, hemp, soy, reclaimed wood, cotton, tampico, palmyra, and others.
Rachel explains, "We're unusual because we take a material-centric approach to problem-solving. Materials are the inspiration, particularly plant-based renewable materials. What physical properties can we benefit from? How can we use renewables to replace plastic?"
The company first received national attention when Fortune magazine, in their annual Top 25 Designs of the Year, named the company's Veneerware® disposable bamboo plate, a top design in 2004. Today, Veneerware® is the leading premium disposable dinnerware.
Bambu is leading the way in material procurement and supply chain transparency. In 2008, Bambu became the first company to earn organic certification for its bamboo material. Fifteen years later, it is still the only company to verify and audit its bamboo sources annually. The bamboo is grown in the wild and is sustainably harvested by individual farmers. In addition to earning the USDA-certified organic seal, our other bamboo material source is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).
Bambu products are sold in over ten countries. In the US, current and past customers include Whole Foods, MOMA, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods, Central Markets, Ralph's, Ace, New Seasons, Wegman's, Natural Grocers, Grove Collaborative, and hundreds of Co-ops and independent retailers.
ABOUT BAMBU
Founded in 2003, Bambu® is a B Corp-certified business and a Women-Owned certified company that designs, makes, and markets cooking, eating & serving utensils, tableware, and related products entirely made from plant-based, renewable materials. While bamboo is the 'poster child' of renewable materials, the company also works with an array of other renewable, natural materials. Bambu is the first and only company to earn the USDA Organic Seal for its Bambu® brand of cooking and eating utensils. The company's Veneerware® brand is the leading premium disposable dinnerware. Grubware® is the company's line of outdoor, on-the-go eating collection. Bambu contributes more than 1% of company sales annually to environmental Groups through 1% for the Planet. Learn more about Bambu, its products, and its sustainability journey at bambuhome.com
A Business for Good
