Watt Water Launches World's First Energy Drink That Comes In The Form Of A Water Dissolvable Cube

A natural energy drink that provides sustained energy. Its active ingredient is Guayusa, an Amazonian super-leaf, and each pocket-sized pack contains 5 drinks.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.