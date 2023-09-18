Quantuma Bolsters Its Middle East Practice With Senior Hire In Dubai

Quantuma, the London headquartered advisory firm, has bolstered its presence in the Middle East through the recruitment of deal advisory and turnaround veteran, Nigel Smith. Mr Smith has been appointed as a managing director to establish the firm's deal advisory and turnaround practice in the region as client demand surges.

Mr Smith returns to the Middle East following an eight-year tenure at one of the Big Four's East African operations, where he was head of strategy and deal advisory. Prior to this Mr Smith was partner and head of debt advisory and restructuring at headquartered Ardent Advisory and Accounting. Mr Smith's career has spanned over 30 years, during which time he has held senior roles in Big Four firms which includes him leading the establishment of operations in the Middle East for one firm. Further afield, he has held senior roles in UK headquartered lending institutions.

Quantuma's Middle East practice was established in 2021 and is led by managing director, Yaser Dajani. In this time the team has grown to comprise a senior team of subject matter experts in fraud investigations, asset-recovery, and forensic accounting. The Quantuma Middle East team have become a go-to for executing multidisciplinary and cross-border solutions for leading global law firms, regional businesses, global conglomerates and government entities facing complex business challenges and opportunities.

Commenting on Mr Smith's appointment, managing director Yaser Dajani said:

“I am delighted that Nigel has decided to join Quantuma and return to the Middle East to continue his career.

He brings with him an unrivalled depth of experience, enablingto continue to develop the firm's capabilities and service offering in the region in response to client demand.

Nigel has extensive experience of delivering outstanding results to clients across the Middle East and Africa.”

Nigel Smith added:

“I am very pleased to be returning to the Middle East and am looking forward to working with the great team which Yaser has developed in Dubai. My primary fowill be working with clients across the GCC, focusing on the and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as other key markets in the region.

I have been extremely impressed at how Quantuma has developed its international footprint over the last few years, extending from the UK into Cyprus, Poland, Mauritius, Cayman Islands, BVI and Singapore, as well as into the Middle East.

I've also been very impressed by the quality of talent at the firm, who all embrace the firm's ethos of being agile, independent, with a depth of capability and a breadth of experience enabling them to deliver results-driven solutions under the banner of one firm.”

Quantuma Advisory Limited:

Quantuma is a cross-border advisory firm serving the needs of corporate companies and their stakeholders involved in complex, cross-border business challenges.

Its capabilities include extracting value from underperforming businesses, transactions to maximise stakeholder value, resolving business disputes, mitigating business risks, identifying and recovering assets and managing operational and financial challenges.

The Quantuma team has deep cross-border experience and specialist expertise in Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate Finance, Disputes, Investigations, Asset Tracing & Recovery and Valuations.

The firm is headquartered in London and employs 400 people, who are located across 24 offices situated in the UK, Cyprus, Poland, Mauritius, The Cayman Islands, BVI, Singapore, Dubai and Australia.