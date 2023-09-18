Neon Galaxy Takes Playtime To New Heights With Exhilarating Expansion

Indoor playworld expands to meet overwhelming demand, offering more dining space, an enhanced toddler play area and a new mezzanine for parents to relax.

Neon Galaxy, the indoor neon space-themed playworld located at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, has expanded its cosmic boundaries to welcome more families and children.

Open to children and teens, the 'Astro Arena' play area – filled with ninja courses, slides, rope climbing and a wipe-out challenge – now has a brand-new spacimezzanine, where parents can relax and get an elevated view of the action below.

Parents can also catch up on work, grab a bite or just sit back and unwind at the upgraded and more spaciCosmic Café. While there, families can try out the café's new menu, featuring an array of delicifood options – from wraps, burgers, salads, pizzas, crepes and pancakes to a refreshing selection of soft beverages, slushies and ice cream.

Since its highly successful launch in April 2023, Neon Galaxy has captivated children and young teens with its neon space-themed playground. Offering a wide range of soft play and attractions for the little ones, as well as thrilling adventures for teens, Neon Galaxy is just one of the many exciting experiences awaiting families at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, where world class entertainment awaits.

Visitors to Dubai ParksTM and Resorts can purchase tickets directly at 'Neon Galaxy', with prices starting from AED 60 per hour, or online at .

