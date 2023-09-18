Offshore Drone Inspection Market Is Expected To Progress At A Cagr Of 13% By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global offshore drone inspection market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 421.6 million in 2023 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 13% to reach US$ 1,456.8 million by the end of 2033. In 2023, the global drone services market is estimated to be valued around US$ 6.6 billion. While the drone inspection service market will be valued at US$ 2 billion. In terms of value the deployment of offshore drone inspection accounted for nearly 21% share of the global drone inspection service market at the end of 2022.
Market Players: –
Texo DSI Avitas Systems, Inc. Terra Drone Corp. Sky-Futures Ltd. Percepto Martek Aviation Systems Inc. Airobotics Ltd. Aerodyne Group Australian UAV Pty Ltd. Viper Drones Sphere Drones Phoenix-Wings Mistras Group Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.
“The Growth of the Offshore Drone Inspection Market Driven by the Booming Oil & Gas Industry”
Drones have become indispensable tools for the oil and gas sector, offering a faster, safer, and more cost-effective means of monitoring infrastructure and assets. Over the projected period, the oil and gas industry is poised to make a substantial contribution to the increasing demand for drones in offshore applications. The resurgence of this industry is evident, thanks to growing offshore investments by varicountries across the globe.
The escalating need for energy, driven by socio-demographic factors such as the expanding global population, is fueling the demand for offshore inspections. For instance, in December 2021, Aramco, the world's largest oil and gas corporation, discovered four new oil and gas fields in Saudi Arabia. Consequently, the proliferation of oil & gas rigs in the offshore drone inspection market's end-use sector is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 190.7 million by 2023.
Segmentation of Offshore Drone Inspection Industry Research
By Drone Type :
Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Hybrid Wing By Application :
Filming & Photography Inspection & Maintenance Mapping & Surveying Surveillance & Monitoring Others By End Users :
Oil & Gas Rigs Offshore Wind Turbines Port & Ships Others
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM) EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
Competitive Landscape
Prominent offshore drone inspection service providers are Texo DSI, Avitas Systems, Inc., Terra Drone Corp., Sky-Futures Ltd., Percepto, Martek Aviation, Systems Inc., Airobotics Ltd., Aerodyne Group, Australian UAV Pty Ltd., Viper Drones, Sphere Drones, Phoenix-Wings, Mistras Group, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.
Major players in the offshore drone inspection market are focused on developing and launching drone solutions that are not only innovative but also cost-effective for end users. Apart from that, companies are investing in new entrants to capitalize on their ideas and innovations.
Some of the key developments are:
In July 2021, Texo DSI has announced the successful delivery of 3D digital twins of four offshore platforms, Tern Alpha, Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant and Eider Alpha, to client TAQA in the North Sea. Texo deployed his UAV where they collected survey data from all four facilities, and the operation got completed immediately.
Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key service providers of offshore drone inspection positioned across regions, Deployment of technology, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.
