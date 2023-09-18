Offshore Drone Inspection Market Is Expected To Progress At A Cagr Of 13% By 2033 X Herald

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Offshore Drone Inspection Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Texo DSI

Avitas Systems, Inc.

Terra Drone Corp.

Sky-Futures Ltd.

Percepto

Martek Aviation

Systems Inc.

Airobotics Ltd.

Aerodyne Group

Australian UAV Pty Ltd.

Viper Drones

Sphere Drones

Phoenix-Wings

Mistras Group Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

“The Growth of the Offshore Drone Inspection Market Driven by the Booming Oil & Gas Industry”

Drones have become indispensable tools for the oil and gas sector, offering a faster, safer, and more cost-effective means of monitoring infrastructure and assets. Over the projected period, the oil and gas industry is poised to make a substantial contribution to the increasing demand for drones in offshore applications. The resurgence of this industry is evident, thanks to growing offshore investments by varicountries across the globe.

The escalating need for energy, driven by socio-demographic factors such as the expanding global population, is fueling the demand for offshore inspections. For instance, in December 2021, Aramco, the world's largest oil and gas corporation, discovered four new oil and gas fields in Saudi Arabia. Consequently, the proliferation of oil & gas rigs in the offshore drone inspection market's end-use sector is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 190.7 million by 2023.

Segmentation of Offshore Drone Inspection Industry Research



By Drone Type :



Fixed Wing



Rotary Wing

Hybrid Wing

By Application :



Filming & Photography



Inspection & Maintenance



Mapping & Surveying



Surveillance & Monitoring

Others

By End Users :



Oil & Gas Rigs



Offshore Wind Turbines



Port & Ships Others

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Competitive Landscape

Prominent offshore drone inspection service providers are Texo DSI, Avitas Systems, Inc., Terra Drone Corp., Sky-Futures Ltd., Percepto, Martek Aviation, Systems Inc., Airobotics Ltd., Aerodyne Group, Australian UAV Pty Ltd., Viper Drones, Sphere Drones, Phoenix-Wings, Mistras Group, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Major players in the offshore drone inspection market are focused on developing and launching drone solutions that are not only innovative but also cost-effective for end users. Apart from that, companies are investing in new entrants to capitalize on their ideas and innovations.

Some of the key developments are:

In July 2021, Texo DSI has announced the successful delivery of 3D digital twins of four offshore platforms, Tern Alpha, Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant and Eider Alpha, to client TAQA in the North Sea. Texo deployed his UAV where they collected survey data from all four facilities, and the operation got completed immediately.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key service providers of offshore drone inspection positioned across regions, Deployment of technology, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

