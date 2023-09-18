Business Intelligence And Data Analytics Summit 2023: Shaping The Future Of UAE’S Data-Driven Economy

Dubai, UAE, 18th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The highly anticipated Business Intelligence and Data Analytics Summit 2023, is set to take place in the Adress Boulevard, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 19 September 2023. Organized by Market Solutions Event Management (MS Events). The event is supported by International group of Artificial Intelligence(IGOAI) and strategic partner Department of Health. Generously sponsored by the Gold Sponsors Micro Strategy and Novigo Solutions, as well as supported by Bronze partner Manage Engine and Exhibitor Damco, this summit promises to be an insightful and transformative event for business leaders, data professionals, and technology enthusiasts.

The Business Intelligence and Data Analytics Summit is the premier gathering of data professionals, analysts, and industry leaders, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploration of the latest trends and innovations in the field of data analytics.

Key Highlights of the Summit:



The Evolving Role of Data and Analytical Leaders: Navigating Leadership in the Era of Data

Real-Time Analytics Redefined: Harnessing the Potential of BI for Actionable Insights

The Significance of Open Data and its Role in Driving Actionable Insights and Informed Decision-Making Maximizing Data Value Through Financial Accountability

Speaker Line- up:



Fatmah Al Abdouli, Director of Data Management & Statistics , Ministry of Energy an Latifa Saleh AlShehhi

Data Management Section Manager, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) UAEd Infrastructure,

Ali Abuzinjal, Head of Digital Transformation, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

Sara Abdulla Al Mashjari, Head of Health Informatics, Department of Health

Mohammed Jarood, Co-Founder and COO, Novigo

Rahul Otawat, VP, Strategy, Analytics & Data Science, Mashreq Bank

Imran Shaikh, Chief Technology Officer, Virgin Mobile

Awad El-Sidiq, Head of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics, ADNOC

Dana Shatila , Head of IT Planning & Strategy, Abu Dhabi Media

Rishi Mathur, Sales Engineering Leader MEA, Turkey and India, MicroStrategy

Addel Al Ameri, Vice President Strategy & Excellence, Higher Colleges of Technology

Sona Saha Das, Head of Data & Integration, IT, Alshaya Group

Arsalan Shakeel, Principal Data Architect, Novigo

Zaheera Ahmed, Data Privacy Officer, Leading Islamic Bank in the

Ali Yakub, Head of Business Intelligence and Analytics, Tamara Hady Soliman, Head of Analytics & AI, Former ADDA

Joinat the Business Intelligence and Data Analytics Summit 2023 as we explore the limitless possibilities of data and shape the future of UAE's data-driven economy. Be a part of the conversation, and let's transform data into actionable insights together.

