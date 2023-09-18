Hope Spring Completes Seventh Clean Water Project Of The Year

The newly constructed borehole is expected to serve more than forty households and the local primary school. With six standpipes and one larger pipe, for dispensing water to people who would rather stand with their water collection bucket on their head, the facility can serve a total of seven people simultaneously. The project took six weeks to complete. As with all borehole and well projects, geophysical survey to identify the best place to place the borehole was the first step, before drilling began.

On completion of the drilling and plumbing, a short ceremony was held to handover the project to the community. Handing the project over to the community, Hope Spring water Nigeria director Dr Rahmat Adebisi thanked the community for their help in making the project happen without any hitches. She thanked Hope Spring UK business Christmas charity ecard fundraiser, which made the funding for the project possible.



The community through the water committee it set up will take over the day to day running and maintenance of the borehole. Thousands of litres of water was collected on the day the project was handed over to the community. The project is expected to provide clean water to the community for many years to come.

