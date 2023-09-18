Trump admires Putin`s remarks

(MENAFN) Donald Trump has stated he accepted remarks by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, who said that Moscow would be happy if the previous United States leader were to keep his promise to solve the Ukraine predicament during a matter of days.
Talking to NBC News’ Kristen Welker for a meeting released on Friday, Trump was questioned regarding the new encouragement from the Russian president, who stated the previous week that “Mr. Trump keeps saying he will resolve all burning issues within several days, including the Ukrainian crisis… Well, that would be good.”
“I like that he said that because that means what I’m saying is right,” Trump answered, denoting to his position on Ukraine, also stating “I would get him into a room, I would get [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky into a room and I would get a deal worked out.”
