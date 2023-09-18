Invaders Drop Explosives On People In Beryslav, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This morning, Russian invaders attacked Beryslav, in the Kherson region, with a drone, injuring four local residents.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The occupants purposefully attacked a crowded place, dropping an explosive near the local station. Three men aged 75, 56 and 73, as well as a 67-year-old woman were injured," the statement said.
It is noted that all the victims are now in hospital.
Prokudin added that there was a report of last night's shelling of Mykolaivka. "Around 9 p.m., the occupation forces attacked the houses of local residents. A 40-year-old man was killed and another was injured," he wrote.
As reported, over the past day, the enemy made 92 attacks in the Kherson region, firing 502 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, UAVs and aircraft.
