This was reported by the Donetsk regional military administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In the Volnovakha direction, outbuildings in Novoukrainka were damaged, and Vuhledar was shelled 17 times," the statement said.

It is noted that in the Donetsk direction two people were injured in Avdiivka. The Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka of Mariinka community, Kurakhove and the outskirts of Ocheretyne community came under fire.

In the Horlivka direction, shelling damaged an infrastructure facility in the Toretsk community. Five houses in Dyliivka of the Kostyantynivka community were damaged, and one multi-storey building in еру Chasiv Yar community was damaged.

In the Lysychansk direction, one person was killed in Zarichne of the Lyman community. A non-residential building was damaged in Siversk.

As reported, over the past day, September 17, the Russian army killed one resident of the Donetsk region and injured four others.