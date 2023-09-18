Monday, 18 September 2023 01:57 GMT

'Khinalig And Nomadic Path' Included In Unesco World Heritage List (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. "The village of Khinalig and the nomadic path" have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Trend reports.

The decision was made at the 45th session of the UNEWorld Heritage Committee in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

Will be updated

