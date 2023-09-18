'Khinalig And Nomadic Path' Included In Unesco World Heritage List (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. "The village of
Khinalig and the nomadic path" have been included in the UNESCO
World Heritage List, Trend reports.
The decision was made at the 45th session of the UNEWorld
Heritage Committee in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).
Will be updated
