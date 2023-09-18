Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Construction Of Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama Road - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Some 11 million
manat ($6.4 million) has been allocated for the construction of the
road Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama - state border with the Russian
Federation, Trend reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev.
Will be updated
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107088489
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.