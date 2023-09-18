Monday, 18 September 2023 01:57 GMT

Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Construction Of Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama Road - Decree


9/18/2023 6:08:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Some 11 million manat ($6.4 million) has been allocated for the construction of the road Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama - state border with the Russian Federation, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated

MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107088489

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search