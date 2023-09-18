Missing Persons Matter - Major Obstacle To Reconciliation Process, Says Former Serbian President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The problem of
missing persons is the main obstacle to the reconciliation process,
former Serbian President Boris Tadic said in a video address at an
international conference on "Enhancing national and international
efforts to clarify the fates of missing persons," Trend reports.
"Every country that has experienced war, faces a similar
challenge. In this regard, I wish Azerbaijan to successfully cope
with this challenge," he said.
Boris Tadic also noted that he is absolutely sure that
Azerbaijan plans to use the experience of experts and those who
really know how to search for missing people.
He added that whoever tries to solve the problem of missing
persons, the process requires hard work to strengthen relations
between people, ethnic groups and states. In this regard, he
expressed his appreciation for the organization of such a
conference by the Azerbaijani government.
An international conference on "Enhancement of national and
international efforts aimed at clarifying the fate of missing
persons" is being held in Baku on September 18 under the
organization of the State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of
War, Hostages and Missing Citizens with participation of former
heads of state and governments of foreign countries,
representatives of international organizations, including
structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as
international political experts.
