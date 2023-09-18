Azerbaijanis Who Went Missing, Have Been Tortured By Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. According to
reliable information, the missing persons were tortured, murdered
by Armenia and buried in mass graves in the previously occupied
territories of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
said in his letter to the participants of the international
conference on“Increasing national and global efforts to clarify
the fate of missing persons”, Trend reports.
“The issue of missing persons is one of the most topical
problems facing Azerbaijan, and the theme of the conference is of
special relevance for our country. During the first Karabakh war, a
total of 3,890 of our fellow citizens went missing as a result of
Armenian occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan. There is
irrefutable evidence that 872 of the total number of missing
persons were taken as prisoners of war or remained in the
previously occupied territories," the president said.
"According to reliable information, the missing persons were
tortured, murdered by Armenia and buried in mass graves in the
previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The issue of
clarifying the fate of missing persons has always been in the
spotlight for the state of Azerbaijan. In 1993, the State
Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages was
established and has been operating effectively over the years,”
President Ilham Aliyev said.
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107088486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.