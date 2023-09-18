Mexico deports El Chapo`s son to US

(MENAFN) The son of Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman has been deported to the United States on narco-trafficking accusations, United States representatives have stated, declaring that he encounters criminal verdicts in more than three different districts.



The United States Justice Department declared the information on Friday, with Attorney General Merrick Garland stating the repatriation of 33-year-old Ovidio Guzman Lopez was part of a DOJ attempt to “attack every aspect” of the Sinaloa alliance.



“The fight against the cartels has involved incredible courage by United States law enforcement and Mexican law enforcement and military servicemembers, many of whom have given their lives in the pursuit of justice,” he stated, promising to keep on following “those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities across the country.”



