Iran states safeguards agreement in decision to cancel IAEA inspectors

(MENAFN) Nasser Kanaani, the representative for Iran’s foreign ministry, stated on Saturday that the Islamic Republic’s latest verdict to cancel the designation of certain IAEA checkers was driven by the rights to governance defined in the Safeguards Agreement among both sides.



Kanaani uttered the comments few hours following Rafael Grossi, the chief executive of the IAEA, condemned Iran for what he named a “unilateral measure” by Tehran in de-designating numerous IAEA checkers.



Based on a report, Grossi labelled Iran’s step as “disproportionate and unprecedented” and declared these “most experienced” checkers were assigned to conduct confirmation tasks in Iran in line with the NPT Safeguards Agreement.



Grossi alleged that Iran’s move “affects the normal planning and conduct of the IAEA verification activities” and “openly contradicts the cooperation that should exist between the Agency and Iran.”



In reply, representative Kanaani declared that Iran had made the step according to the governance rights given to the country in Article 9 of the text comprising the conditions of a deal among Iran as well as the IAEA accountable for employing preservations with regard to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

MENAFN18092023000045015839ID1107088421