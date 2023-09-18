Sidakdeep Singh Chahal's 'Hair-Raising' World Record

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal has achieved a world record for possessing the longest hair among male teenagers.

This 15-year-old hails from Uttar Pradesh, and has cultivated hair that extends to an impressive length of 146 cm (4 ft 9.5 in).

Sidak diligently maintains his hair, washing it twice a week and dedicating a minimum of an hour each time to the careful process of washing, drying, and brushing.

Initially, Sidak had contemplated cutting his hair when he grew older, but now he regards it as an integral part of his identity.

Sidak's decision to grow his hair aligns with his Sikh faith, which emphasizes the sacredness of uncut hair as a divine gift.

Beyond tending to his lengthy locks, Sidak divides his time between academic pursuits, exercise, reading, and indulging in video games.

Notably, the record for longest hair among teens was held by another Indian, Nilanshi Patel, whose hair reached an astounding 6 ft 6 in before she donated it to a museum in 2021.

As Sidak approaches adulthood, he is on track to secure the title of having the longest hair among living men when he reaches the age of 18.