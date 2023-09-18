Idli Dosa To Poori-7 South Indian Dishes For Saturday Mornings

South Indian cuisine offers a wide range of delicidishes that are perfect for Saturday mornings. Here are seven popular South Indian dishes to enjoy.

Upma is a savoury semolina dish that's quick and easy to prepare. It can be customized with vegetables, spices, and herbs to suit your taste.



Pongal is a hearty South Indian breakfast dish made from rice and lentils, cooked together and seasoned with black pepper, cumin, and ghee.



Medu Vada is a circular brown, doughnut-like food delicacy served with chutneys and sambar.

It's a crispy dfilled with a spiced potato mixture relished with chutney and sambar.

Idli is a classic breakfast item made from fermented rice and urad dal batter. These soft, fluffy, and steamed rice cakes are typically served with coconut chutney and sambar.



Poori is unleavened wheat dough deep-fried bread. It puffs up when fried and goes well with potato masala, chana masala, or halwa.

Rava Kesari is a sweet semolina pudding flavoured with ghee, saffron, and cardamom. It's a delightful dessert, sometimes for breakfast or as a treat on special occasions.

