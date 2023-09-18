Received Unusual Alert On Your Phone Today? Here's What You Should Know

The message, sent through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India, stated that it was a sample testing message and no action was required. The purpose of these tests is to evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency warning broadcast capabilities on mobile devices.

The test message was delivered to all Android phones at 12:19 pm. The government, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, is implementing the Pan-India Emergency Alert System to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies.







These tests aim to ensure that the system is ready to respond effectively to disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis, and flash floods.

This is not the first time such tests have been conducted, as phone users in India received similar test alerts on July 20 and August 17, underscoring the government's commitment to improving disaster preparedness and response.