'Don't Need To Move To Another Country': Priyanka Chopra Fans Slam Deepika Padukone For Controversial Quote

As per the post, Deepika said, "I have global ambitions, but much of it is being beyond a movie star. There is a lot I want to do globally as an individual. I find it fascinating and strange at the same time to think that we were almost apologetic about who we are and where we came from. We have always overcompensated because of this. I do not just feel the need to move to another country or speak the way they speak to be accepted. Has the journey taken longer? Yes. But I sleep better knowing I am in my culture. I did it on my own terms."

The quote was posted on the microblogging site with the caption, "Is this supposed to be another dig at Priyanka?" This question has now divided the internet. One person wrote, "PC is the only relevant Bolly star in Holly right now. So, subconsciously, it seems to be dig as they move into another country. Also, speak the way they speak is so specific and direct. Lol." Another added, "This is sad PC has only ever had good things to say about her." "There are certain comments saying you are pitting women against each other. But sigh. It does seem like a dig at PC," one person commented.

