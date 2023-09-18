PM Modi To Dedicate 'Yashobhoomi' In Dwarka To Nation On September 17; See Pics

Covering a massive project area of over 8.9 lakh square meters and a built-up area exceeding 1.8 lakh square meters, YashoBhoomi is poised to become one of the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.







The Convention Center, spanning more than 73 thousand square meters, boasts 15 convention rooms, including the Main auditorium, the Grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms, accommodating a total of 11,000 delegates. Remarkably, it features the largest LED media facade in the country.

The Main auditorium, with a seating capacity of approximately 6,000 guests, is equipped with an innovative automated seating system, offering flexibility for different seating configurations. Wooden floors and acoustic wall panels ensure a world-class experience.







The Grand Ballroom, adorned with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests and includes an extended open area seating up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms spread across eight floors are designed to accommodate meetings of variscales.

YashoBhoomi's Exhibition halls, occupying over 1.07 lakh square meters, rank among the world's largest. These spaces, dedicated to exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, are connected to a grand foyer with a distinctive copper ceiling that filters in natural light through skylights. The foyer houses support areas such as Media rooms, VVIP lounges, Cloak facilities, visitor information centers, and ticketing services.







The architecture and design incorporate elements inspired by Indian culture, featuring terrazzo floors with Brass inlays representing rangoli patterns, suspended sound-absorbent metal cylinders, and illuminated patterned walls.

Moreover, YashoBhoomi demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability, with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system, rainwater harvesting, rooftop solar panels, and a Green Cities Platinum certification from CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

In addition to its exceptional amenities, YashoBhoomi will be seamlessly connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line through the newly inaugurated Dwarka Sector 25 metro station. This move will enhance the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line, reducing travel time from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 to approximately 21 minutes.