'Nanu Nandini' Song Showcases Lives Of Girls In Bengaluru PG, Goes Viral With Over 13M Views | WATCH

The song's catchy lyrics, set to the tune of "I'm a Barbie girl in a Barbie world" have resonated with many, especially PG residents in Bengaluru. Notably, Gagan, known for "Dr. Bro" fame, expressed his admiration for the song. It has gained popularity not only among everyday viewers but also among celebrities, including Raghu Vine store, Divya Uruduga, and anchor Anupama Gowda from Bigg Boss.

Surprising golf duo in US: MS Dhoni tees off with former President Donald Trump; video goes viral - WATCH

Vicky, also recognized as Vickypedia Vicky, is a renowned humorist known for creating amusing content. He gained significant recognition for his satirical take on speech translation videos during elections. These videos humorously showcased the challenges faced by translators attempting to convert national leaders' Hindi speeches into local languages, often resulting in comical interpretations.

Vicky's comedy video became a sensation on social media, earning him a distinct level of fame. His latest song about the experiences of girls in Bengaluru's PG accommodations continues to resonate with audiences, prompting many to share it with friends and colleagues.