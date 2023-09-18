Premier League 2023/24: American Firm 777 Partners Take Over Everton; Read Club Statement

Farhad Moshiri, the British-Iranian businessman, took over Everton's reins back in 2016. However, his tenure saw the club grapple with on-field challenges and performance difficulties. Now, a new chapter awaits the club as 777 Partners assumes control, having inked a deal to acquire Moshiri's entire stake, amounting to an overwhelming 94.1% of the club's shares.

This transition not only brings a change in ownership but also ushers Everton into the broader realm of the 777 Partners multi-club platform. This platform boasts an impressive roster of football clubs, including Genoa, Sevilla, Hertha BSC, Vada Gama, Standard Liege, Melbourne Victory, and Red Star in France. Everton's inclusion in this prestigilineup signals a new era for the club, brimming with potential and opportunity.

While the agreement is in place, the finalization of the transaction is expected later this year, pending regulatory approvals. Everton supporters and the footballing community at large will be closely watching as this transition unfolds, eager to see how this change in ownership impacts the club's future.

Also Read:

FIFA Best Men's Player Award: Ronaldo, Vini Jr fans miffed; Messi, Haaland and Mbappe supporters rejoice