Samosa To Chicken Wings-7 Indian Yummy Snacks For Weekend Party

Planning a weekend party and looking for deliciIndian snacks to impress your guests? Here are seven popular Indian snacks that are perfect for any weekend gathering.



Deep-fried pastry pockets filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. Serve them with mint chutney or tamarind sauce.



Marinated chicken wings cooked in a tandoor or oven, resulting in smoky and flavorful wings. Serve them with a yogurt-based dip.



Grilled or skewered meat or vegetable dishes seasoned with a variety of Indian spices. Options include chicken tikka, seekh kebabs, and paneer tikka for vegetarians.

A spicy and flavorful mashed vegetable curry served with buttered and toasted pav (bread rolls). It's a favorite in Mumbai street food.

A spongy and steamed snack made from fermented rice and chickpea flour. Dhoklas are often topped with mustard seeds and served with chutney.

A popular street food, chaat is a medley of flavours and textures. Some popular chaat variations include aloo chaat (potato), pani puri (golgappa), and bhel puri.



Crispy and spiced fritters made from gram flour (besan) batter. Common variations include onion pakoras, potato pakoras, and spinach pakoras.

