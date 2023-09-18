Love Goa? Pondicherry To Varkala-7 Beach Destinations In India

India offers a variety of beautiful beach destinations beyond Goa, each with its unique charm and character. Here are 7 beaches in India that you might consider exploring.



Known for their pristine beaches and clear waters, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a paradise for beach lovers. Radhanagar Beach on Havelock Island is famfor its sunsets.



Kovalam is a serene beach town in Kerala with a unique coastline featuring three crescent-shaped beaches. Lighthouse Beach is a popular spot for tourists.



Varkala is known for its dramatic cliffside beaches and mineral springs. The stunning Papanasam Beach is famfor its natural spring believed to have healing properties.



Puducherry, formerly known as Pondicherry, boasts beautiful beaches along the Bay of Bengal. Promenade Beach and Paradise Beach are popular choices for visitors.



Gokarna is a peaceful and less-crowded beach destination with several pristine beaches like Om Beach and Kudle Beach. It's also a significant pilgrimage site.



Tarkarli is a hidden gem with white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters. It's an excellent place for water sports, snorkeling, and scuba diving.



Located on the western coast of India, Diu is known for its tranquil beaches, Portuguese architecture, and a relaxed atmosphere. Nagoa Beach and Ghogla Beach are worth visiting.