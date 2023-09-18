IAEA condemns Iran's expulsion of UN inspectors

(MENAFN) The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has issued a stern condemnation of Iran's recent actions, characterizing its expulsion of senior UN inspectors from its nuclear facilities as both "disproportionate and unprecedented." Iran took this step in response to allegations from Western nations that it was secretly engaging in uranium enrichment.



In an official statement released on Saturday, Grossi disclosed that Iran had formally informed the IAEA of its decision to expel "several experienced Agency inspectors." These inspectors played a crucial role in overseeing Iran's compliance with the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), an international agreement established in 1970. The NPT commits signatory countries without nuclear weapons to abstain from the development of such weaponry.



While the NPT permits Iran to revoke the credentials of inspectors, Grossi expressed his strong disapproval of Tehran's move, labeling it "disproportionate and unprecedented." Although the statement did not specify the exact number of inspectors affected, Grossi indicated that this decision had a significant impact, affecting "about one third of the core group of the Agency’s most experienced inspectors" assigned to Iran.

