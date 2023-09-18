Tamil Stars Dhanush, Simbu Accused Of Misconduct; Actors In BIG Trouble?

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone finally addresses questions related to 'fees' for an extended cameo in Jawan

As reported by a news portal, red cards have been issued by the executive body of council members in response to several complaints against these actors. One of the complainants alleged that Simbu had a work commitment of 60 days for a movie, but he worked only for 27 days. This complaint was filed by film producer Michael Rayappan, known for producing the blockbuster movie Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan. Dhanush also got accused of not finishing a movie.

On the other hand, Vishal Reddy, also the former president of the council, has been accused of mishandling the association funds. The renowned trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that a red card had been issued. "Tamil Producers Association CONFIRMS to issue Red Card for actor Silambarasan TR, Dhanush, Vishal & Atharva," he wrote.

A red card issued by the Tamil Film Producers Council means that these actors were temporarily barred from collaborating with any Kollywood producers until further notice. It also means that if an actor wants to sign a new project, they will resolve their disputes with the producers first.

