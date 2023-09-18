Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's Playful 'Water Boy' Act Lights Up Clash With Bangladesh

Anamul Haque's dismissal prompted Kohli's sprint onto the field, carrying water for his teammates. However, it wasn't just his helpful gesture that caught everyone's attention; it was his unique style of running that left fans bursting with laughter.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India chose to bowl first after winning the toss. The match saw India making several changes to their playing XI, resting key players like Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav. The debutant Tilak Varma joined the squad, while Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav were also included in the lineup.

Shreyas Iyer, a middle-order batsman, remained sidelined for the third consecutive game due to an ongoing fitness concern, as confirmed by the BCCI. On the other side, Bangladesh introduced Tanzib Shakib, who made his ODI debut.

