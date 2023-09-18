Ekdanta 2.0 Teaser OUT: Celesti Bairagey, Siddharth Nigam Groove Fans To Ganeshotsav-Themed Song

The dance moves displayed by Siddharth Nigam in the song's preview are breathtaking. With every movement, he radiates sheer delight and passion, which makes the dance immensely alluring and exciting. Viewers are enthralled by his enthusiasm and talent and can't wait for the full version to be released. The teaser's standout moment surely involves Siddharth Nigam's dance moves.



Siddharth Nigam and Celesti Bairagey look lovely in their brilliant and colourful Indian clothing. Celesti Bairagey is stunning in a double-shaded, blue and purple silk saree that she accessorised with priceless jewellery, including a neckpiece and a maangtika. Her traditional attire highlights her beauty and contributes to the song's appealing visuals.

Siddharth Nigam, on the other hand, looks dapperly adorable in a black kurta pyjama. His outfit of choice blends well with the style as a whole and gives him a refined appearance.



Fans expressed their enthusiasm and adoration as soon as the teaser was made available. One fan wrote, "Unexpected surprise indeed.... waiting eagerly, Sid." Siddharth Nigam's dance steps were anxiously anticipated by another fan, who said, "Waiting to see your dance steps." The teaser's briefness is the only flaw that can be identified. It teased fans with just a 0.54-second video clip and left them wanting more.