Vijay Deverakonda Gifts Rs 1 Lakh Cheques To Over 100 Families; Wins Hearts Of Fans

The actor was elated that he decided to give away Rs 1 crore from his Kushi remuneration to 100 families in need. Vijay has been attending many events celebrating the success of the film. He recently fulfilled his promise and gave away the cheques at an event. Dressed in a casual yellow t-shirt and blue denim, Vijay interacted with his emotional fans.

“We are here today as one family after crossing hurdles and obstacles. I am happy that I am able to make this happen today. Because these are my personal desires. I will be pleased if this 1 lakh can bring in some happiness, relieve some stress, be a support and give you strength. It is a small gesture, this small sharing. Please do not thank me. It is all yours. And finally, thank you so much for your love, cheers and smiles," he said.

It was after visiting theatres in Hyderabad that Vijay attended an event in Visakhapatnam, celebrating the success of Kushi. In a pleasantly surprising move for his fans during the ceremony, Vijay declared that he would give Rs 1 lakh each to 100 families, in addition to revealing his kushi (happiness) with them.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is a romantic comedy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi and Rahul Ramakrishna in supporting roles.

