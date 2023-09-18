PM Modi Remains Leader With Highest Global Approval Rating: Survey

This consistently high approval rating for PM Modi has been a recurring trend over the past few years. For reference,President Joe Biden ranks seventh on the list with a 40% approval rating, which is his highest since March.

A noteworthy highlight from the survey, which collected data from September 6-12, 2023, is that Prime Minister Modi also boasts the lowest disapproval rating among the top 10 leaders on the list, standing at just 18%. In contrast, Canada's Justin Trudeau holds the highest disapproval rating at 58%.

The data is a result of a survey encompassing 22 global leaders. Among them, South Korean President Yoon Seok-you and Czech Republic President Petr Pavel have the lowest approval ratings, each standing at just 20%.

India recently hosted the G20 summit in New Delhi, welcoming over 40 global leaders and their respective delegations. The summit concluded with the unanimadoption of the New Delhi Declaration, marking a significant achievement in garnering consenamong global powers on contentiissues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During India's presidency of the G20, a central fowas giving voice to the Global South and developing nations. The overarching theme for India's G20 Presidency was 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' emphasizing global unity. PM Modi highlighted that India's G20 Presidency has symbolized inclusivity both within and beyond the country, becoming known as "People's G20" in India, connecting with millions of citizens.