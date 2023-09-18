Mod Okays Procurement Of 12 Su-30MKI Fighter Jets From HAL

Defence officials said that these would be the most modern Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force, equipped with multiple Indian weapons and sensors.

The Sukhoi-30MKI, a formidable twin-seater air superiority fighter aircraft, represents a pinnacle of aerial engineering. This versatile multirole fighter was originally developed by Russia's Sukhoi and produced under license by India's HAL exclusively for the Indian Air Force (IAF). With its inception into the IAF's fleet in 2002, the Sukhoi-30MKI has been a stalwart participant in numerconflicts and military exercises.

The nomenclature of the aircraft itself speaks volumes about its capabilities. "SU" signifies Sukhoi, the esteemed manufacturer, while "MKI" stands for "MultiRole-K India," eloquently articulating its multifaceted prowess tailored to the specific needs of the Indian Air Force.

Distinguished by its characteristic two-seat configuration, the Sukhoi-30MKI accommodates a pilot and a co-pilot/weapon systems officer (WSO). This arrangement enhances situational awareness and optimally distributes the workload during diverse mission profiles.

The Sukhoi-30MKI is a master of versatility, excelling in air superiority, air-to-ground strike, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare missions. It boasts advanced avionics, cutting-edge radar systems, and seamless communication capabilities, empowering it to operate effectively across varying theatres and counter diverse threats.

Renowned for its exceptional manoeuvrability, a hallmark of Sukhoi aircraft, the Sukhoi-30MKI demonstrates remarkable agility and is adept at executing breathtaking aerobatic manoeuvres.

Its extensive ordnance-carrying capacity encompasses a wide array of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions, ranging from missiles and bombs to rockets. Furthermore, it can be equipped with a formidable 30mm cannon to provide close air support when required.

Over the years, the Sukhoi-30MKI has evolved into a cornerstone of the Indian Air Force's capabilities. This versatile and battle-tested aircraft continues to serve as a stalwart guardian, standing ready to fulfil a multitude of roles and missions. Through variupgrades and adaptations, it remains a potent symbol of aerial dominance in the IAF's inventory.

More approvals

To bolster the protective capabilities, mobility, attack potential, and overall survivability of our Mechanised Forces, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted approval for the procurement of Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMV) and the Integrated Surveillance and Targeting System (ISAT-S). Additionally, the DAC has given the green light for the acquisition of High Mobility Vehicle (HMV) Gun Towing Vehicles, facilitating rapid mobilisation and deployment of Artillery Guns and Radars.

Furthermore, the DAC has sanctioned the acquisition of Next Generation Survey Vessels, a significant enhancement for the Indian Navy, empowering it to conduct advanced Hydrographic Operations efficiently.

The DAC has also extended its approval to proposals from the Indian Air Force, encompassing Avionic upgrades for Dornier Aircraft, designed to enhance operational accuracy and reliability. Notably, the procurement of Dhruvastra Short Range Air-to-Surface Missiles, a potent IndigenPrecision Guided Weapon tailored for indigenously built ALH Mk-IV Helicopters, has received clearance.