Real Madrid Youth Players Arrested In Adult Video Scandal Involving Minor

After being questioned and having their mobile phones examined, the players were subsequently released. Additionally, a fourth youth player from Real Madrid is currently under investigation in relation to the same incident.

In an official statement, the club acknowledged that a player from Real Madrid's Castilla, the second team, and three players from Real Madrid C, the third team, had provided statements to the Guardia Civil regarding a complaint about the alleged sharing of a private video via WhatsApp. The club also stated that it would take appropriate action once it has a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

El Confidencial, an online newspaper that initially reported on the incident, citing sources close to the investigation, revealed that the primary foof the inquiry is a Real Madrid C player who purportedly recorded consensual sexual activity with a 16-year-old and subsequently shared the video with other players on WhatsApp without her consent.

These arrests coincide with a broader debate on sexism in Spain, initiated by a scandal involving a kiss on the lips by former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales towards World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso. This incident, which occurred during last month's Women's World Cup final, led to Rubiales' resignation and a provisional suspension by FIFA. Rubiales is scheduled to appear in court on Friday in connection with the alleged unwarranted kiss.

Equality Minister Irene Montero expressed her perspective on social media, emphasizing that the dissemination of sexual content without consent constitutes sexual violence and highlighting the importance of protecting the rights of all women while extending her support to the victim and her family.

