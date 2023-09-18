Butter Chicken To Paneer Pakora: 6 Popular Kid-Friendly Foods In India

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Want kids to expand their list of acceptable foods beyond buttered noodles and french fries? Fluffy bread, warm spices, chicken and lots of vegetarian options make Indian food a great option! Brightly coloured and easy to adjust the spice factor, From Butter Chicken to Paneer Pakora, here are 6 popular kid-friendly foods in India.
Marinate chicken in yoghurt, ginger-garlic, and spices and cook chicken by boiling it in creamy butter tomato curry. Here are 6 popular kid-friendly foods in India.
Biryani is a popular rice delicacy with spiced veggies, rice, chicken, meat or eggs served with yoghurt raita and pickled onions.
Dal Makhani uses black lentils and red kidney beans cooked in spicy tomato gravy relished with steamed rice.
Samis a triangular puff pastry filled with spiced potato and onion mix and sometimes with chicken and meat too.
Chicken tikka masala uses roasted marinated chicken pieces in a spiced creamy orange sauce relished with rice.
Paneer Pakora uses crispy fried paneer cubes coated with a spicy outer layer of besan batter eaten with green chutney.
