Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 Popular Dinner Dishes To Enjoy On Lord Ganesha's Birth Eve

Here are five popular dinner dishes commonly enjoyed during Ganesh Chaturthi:

1. Masala Puri:

Masala puri is a flavorful and spicy dish made from crushed or broken pieces of crispy puris. It's typically topped with a spicy masala gravy made from ingredients like peas, tomatoes, onions, and varispices.

2. Chana Masala:

Chana masala is made from chickpeas cooked in tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices. It's usually served with rice, puris or chapatis.

3. Vegetable Biryani:

Vegetable biryani is a fragrant and aromatic rice dish cooked with mixed vegetables and spices. The layers of rice and vegetables are often garnished with fried onions, fresh coriander, and mint leaves.

4. Aloo Paratha:

Aloo paratha is a staple dinner dish which is a whole wheat flatbread stuffed with a spiced potato filling served with yoghurt, pickle, butter or ghee.

5. Paneer Tikka:

Paneer tikka is a popular appetizer or main course dish made from marinated cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) that are skewered and grilled. It's often served with mint chutney.

