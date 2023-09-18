Health Hazards: 5 Disastrous Side Effects Of Eating Excessive Ice Cream Daily

ALSO READ: Healthy Life: 5 best Coffee drinks to give you a daily Morning Boost

Here are 5 disastrside effects of eating Excessive Ice Cream daily:

1. Weight Gain:

Ice cream is calorie-dense and often high in sugars and unhealthy fats. Regular consumption of excessive calories can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of obesity.

2. Increased Sugar Intake:

Many ice creams are loaded with added sugars, which can contribute to elevated blood sugar levels. Over time, this can lead to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

3. Dental Problems:

The high sugar content in ice cream can promote tooth decay and cavities. Frequent consumption without proper oral hygiene can lead to dental issues like cavities and gum disease.

4. Digestive Discomfort:

Excessive dairy consumption, which is a key ingredient in ice cream, can lead to digestive discomfort in some individuals. It may cause symptoms such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea.

5. Increased Cholesterol:

Ice cream often contains saturated fats, which can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. High LDL cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease and can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis.

