Bigg Boss Season 17: Salman Khan Is Back; This Year's Theme Is All About Dil, Dhimag Aur Dum (WATCH)

In the teaser, his first avatar, Dil, is shown wearing Qawwal's attire, while his second avatar, Dimag, is seen wearing spectacles and holding a tube light on the right side. Dum, the third and last avatar, is dressed like a member of the military forces.

As soon as the teaser was released on social media, fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm. The creators captioned the image, "Iss baar Bigg Boss dikhaayenge ek alag rang, jisse dekhhar reh jaayenge aap sab dang... Dekhiya #BiggBoss17 17 jald hi, sirf #colors par". One user wrote, "Wow, I am soooo excited..waiting". Another user wrote, "Super duper excited like always". "can't wait, excited to watch", wrote the third user.

Salman Khan recently hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2, which captivated fans with several twists and turns in the game and surprising wildcard entry. Elvish Yadav, a wildcard candidate, was crowned Bigg Boss OTT 2 champion, with Abhishek Malhan finishing as first runner-up.

The Bigg Boss 17 tentative contestants list is provided below. However, the officials have made no formal statement, but one will be made shortly.