Batman Day 2023: 7 Movies Based On Batman

On Batman Day, let's celebrate the Caped Crusader's cinematic journey with iconic films spanning from the 1960s campy classic to the dark and gritty Dark Knight Trilogy

This campy film based on the 1960s Batman TV series features Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin. It's known for its humor and colorful villains

Directed by Tim Burton, this film stars Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Jack Nicholson as the Joker. It marked a darker and more Gothic take on the character

Christopher Nolan in this film explores Batman's origins and stars Christian Bale as Batman. It set the tone for a more grounded and realistic interpretation of the character

The second film in Nolan's trilogy, featuring Heath Ledger's iconic performance as the Joker

The final installment in the trilogy, with Christian Bale returning as Batman and facing off against Bane, played by Tom Hardy

This animated feature is set in the continuity of the Batman: The Animated Series and is praised for its storytelling and character development

Another animated film, this one explores the story of the Red Hood, a vigilante with a dark connection to Batman. It's known for its mature themes and emotional depth