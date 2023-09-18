Jawan: Atlee Recalls Conversation With Thalapathy Vijay Before Signing Shah Rukh Khan

ALSO READ: Jawan: Deepika Padukone reacts to Karan Johar's comment on her role as 'Aishwarya Rathore'

The Raja Rani director said, "I and, Thalapathy Vijay had an instant conversation. He asked me, What are you going to do? I told him, I do not know. But, I am going to give my life to the film. So, he said one thing on the first day he met. Yesterday, he messaged me saying the entire world should know what kind of director you are. I know the film will work and become a blockbuster. But that is not our destiny. I want you to succeed the most." The filmmaker continued, "So, the day when sir (Shah Rukh Khan) said yes, I know it is a blockbuster."

Atlee also shared that Jawan is his love letter to Shah Rukh Khan. The sweet reply of maverick South filmmaker Atlee Kumar, when he got asked to describe his big Hindi debut film Jawan, was that it was his love letter to his leading man.



Jawan marked Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist, while the ensemble cast includes nuanced actors like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and many others. Additionally, actress Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance.

