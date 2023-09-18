Aloo Tikki To Batata Vada: 6 Popular Potato Street Foods In India

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Potatoes are one of the most adored vegetables in India. It wouldn't be surprising to find them in the daily list of groceries of an Indian household because of their versatility. From breakfast to dinner, potatoes get cooked in many different ways and meals. From Aloo Tikki to Batata Vada, here are 6 popular snacks in India.
Aloo Tikki uses mashed potatoes and spices and is relished and enjoyed with chutney. Here are 6 popular potato street foods in India.
Aloo Chaat is a savoury and tangy snack made with boiled potatoes with mixed chutneys, dal, dhaniya, chaat masala and lemon juice.
Fluffy fried puris are relished and enjoyed a spicy potato curry.
This popular snack is made with spicy potato filling in flatbread (paratha) and enjoyed with pickle and yoghurt raita.
The triangular fried pastry is filled with spicy potato filling and is a popular snack in India.
These deep-fried crispy potato balls are eaten and enjoyed with green chutney and powdered red garlic chutney.
