Drone Footage Reveals Precision Strikes On Terrorists' Hideout In Anantnag Encounter | WATCH

The encounter in Anantnag has lasted for over 50 hours and resulted in the tragic loss of four security personnel, including a Colonel, Major, DSP, and an army jawan.

Among the fallen officers are Colonel Manpreet Singh from Chandigarh, Major Aashish Dhonchak from Panipat, and DSP Humayun Bhat.

The footage showcases the army's use of drones to target the terrorists' hideout in an effort to flush them out. It is believed that 2-3 terrorists are trapped in the higher reaches of Kokernag. The terrorists have been intermittently firing at the army, prolonging the operation.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists began early on Wednesday morning following specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in hiding. The army and the police are jointly conducting the operation to eliminate the terrorists concealed in Kokernag's dense forests.

On Friday, a soldier who had been missing since Thursday was discovered dead in Kokernag's jungles, having sacrificed his life while combating the terrorists.