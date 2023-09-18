Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Drafts New Parking Regulations; Check Here

Although there is an existing regulation for the collection of parking fees, only a few have obtained licences. The new rules have been prepared by subjecting these matters to detailed examination. The council has decided to implement this strictly. The mayor also informed the officials that the necessary instructions had been given.

Mayor Arya Rajendran stated that the new regulation is a significant step towards ensuring equitable parking services for the citizens. She pointed out that numerparking centres across the city, including malls, commercial establishments, cinema theatres, and hospitals, were imposing excessive fees without adhering to any regulations.

Under the new law, all parking facilities within the city's jurisdiction will be required to obtain licences to operate. The licence will only be granted if the facility complies with the set regulations, including reasonable pricing, transparency in fee display, and adherence to size-based pricing limits. The draft of this code was officially approved by the City Council on September 14th. The public is now invited to submit objections to the code within a 15-day window.

In many locations, parking fees are collected through contractual agreements. However, when complaints arise, building owners and operators often evade responsibility, claiming they are not directly involved in fee collection. It has also been observed that the requirement to obtain the corporation's permission for fee collection when there is more space available than the building's floor area is frequently disregarded.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's goal is to achieve "excellent service and excellent development" for the benefit of the citizens. With the implementation of these regulations, the City Corporation aims to strike a balance between the interests of parking service providers and the rights of the public, ensuring that residents have access to fair and transparent parking services.