Monday, 18 September 2023 02:40 GMT

Biriyani To Paneer Tikka: 7 Yummy Foods For Saturday Lunch


9/18/2023 5:52:18 AM

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Biriyani to Paneer tikka are 7 yummy foods to try to incorporate into the Saturday lunch menus. This list of 7 foods has been carefully curated to satiate your taste buds--by Amrita Ghosh



Biriyani to Paneer tikka are 7 yummy foods to try to incorporate into the Saturday lunch menus. This list of 7 foods has been carefully curated to satiate your taste buds



Aromatic rice dish cooked with fragrant spices and a choice of chicken, mutton, or seafood serves for a hearty meal



Paneer tikka is a vegetarian delight where chunks of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are marinated in a spicy yogurt mixture and then grilled or roasted to perfection



Marinate chicken in yoghurt, ginger-garlic, and spices and cook chicken by boiling it in creamy butter tomato curry making a creamy Saturday morning lunch



Aloo paratha is a popular North Indian stuffed flatbread made with whole wheat dough and a filling of spiced mashed potatoes, is served with yogurt



Chole Bhature, a popular dish, is a delicicombination of spicy masala chickpea gravy and fried bread called bhature



Light fish curry simmered in spices and mustard oil makes up for a healthy and protein-filled Saturday lunch



Dal Makhani uses black lentils and red kidney beans cooked in spicy tomato gravy relished with steamed rice

MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107088326

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search