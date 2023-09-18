Biriyani To Paneer Tikka: 7 Yummy Foods For Saturday Lunch

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Biriyani to Paneer tikka are 7 yummy foods to try to incorporate into the Saturday lunch menus. This list of 7 foods has been carefully curated to satiate your taste buds--by Amrita Ghosh
Aromatic rice dish cooked with fragrant spices and a choice of chicken, mutton, or seafood serves for a hearty meal
Paneer tikka is a vegetarian delight where chunks of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are marinated in a spicy yogurt mixture and then grilled or roasted to perfection
Marinate chicken in yoghurt, ginger-garlic, and spices and cook chicken by boiling it in creamy butter tomato curry making a creamy Saturday morning lunch
Aloo paratha is a popular North Indian stuffed flatbread made with whole wheat dough and a filling of spiced mashed potatoes, is served with yogurt
Chole Bhature, a popular dish, is a delicicombination of spicy masala chickpea gravy and fried bread called bhature
Light fish curry simmered in spices and mustard oil makes up for a healthy and protein-filled Saturday lunch
Dal Makhani uses black lentils and red kidney beans cooked in spicy tomato gravy relished with steamed rice
