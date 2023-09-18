Earth to Mars are 8 planets. Notable characteristics include Mercury's extreme temperatures, Pluto's moon, Charon, in a binary dance with the dwarf planet

Mercury has an incredibly eccentric orbit, which means it has one of the most elongated and elliptical paths around the Sun among all the planets

Verotates in the opposite direction to most other planets, including Earth, which means it has a retrograde rotation. It rotates from east to west

Earth has a large natural satellite, the Moon. This moon plays a significant role in stabilizing Earth's axial tilt and influencing tides

Mars has the tallest volcano in the solar system, OlymMons, which is roughly 13.6 miles (22 kilometers) high, making it nearly three times the height of Mount Everest

Jupiter is a massive gas giant with a unique feature called the "Jupiter Trojans." These are groups of asteroids that share Jupiter's orbit

Saturn has a moon, Enceladus, known for its active geysers of water vapor and icy particles erupting from its south pole

Urahas a peculiar rotational axis that is tilted almost 90 degrees relative to its orbit around the Sun, causing it to appear to roll along its orbital path rather than spin

Neptune has a strikingly vivid blue coloration, which is attributed to the presence of methane in its atmosphere. This methane absorbs red light

Charon, the largest of Pluto's moons, is relatively large compared to Pluto itself, and the two bodies are locked in a synchronrotation