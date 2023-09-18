(MENAFN- AsiNews) Earth to Mars are 8 planets, each with unique features. Notable characteristics include Mercury's extreme temperatures, Saturn's stunning rings, and Pluto's moon, Charon, in a binary dance with the dwarf pl
Earth to Mars are 8 planets. Notable characteristics include Mercury's extreme temperatures, Pluto's moon, Charon, in a binary dance with the dwarf planet
Mercury has an incredibly eccentric orbit, which means it has one of the most elongated and elliptical paths around the Sun among all the planets
Verotates in the opposite direction to most other planets, including Earth, which means it has a retrograde rotation. It rotates from east to west
Earth has a large natural satellite, the Moon. This moon plays a significant role in stabilizing Earth's axial tilt and influencing tides
Mars has the tallest volcano in the solar system, OlymMons, which is roughly 13.6 miles (22 kilometers) high, making it nearly three times the height of Mount Everest
Jupiter is a massive gas giant with a unique feature called the "Jupiter Trojans." These are groups of asteroids that share Jupiter's orbit
Saturn has a moon, Enceladus, known for its active geysers of water vapor and icy particles erupting from its south pole
Urahas a peculiar rotational axis that is tilted almost 90 degrees relative to its orbit around the Sun, causing it to appear to roll along its orbital path rather than spin
Neptune has a strikingly vivid blue coloration, which is attributed to the presence of methane in its atmosphere. This methane absorbs red light
Charon, the largest of Pluto's moons, is relatively large compared to Pluto itself, and the two bodies are locked in a synchronrotation
MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107088322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.