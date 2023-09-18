Bengaluru Police Arrest Two For Blackmailing Woman With Private Video

Kiran and Nayana jointly own a hotel on Kenchanpur Kengeri's main road. The victim, a 22-year-old MBA student studying at a private college in the city, visited their hotel with a friend and had some private moments. Without her knowledge, Kiran secretly recorded these moments and sent explicit photos and videos to her mobile phone, later deleting them.

Bengaluru: Manufacture of counterfeit shoes under brand names like Nike, Puma; arrested

Subsequently, Kiran began calling the young woman, demanding one lakh rupees, and threatening to expose the private photos and videos taken in the hotel room. He also warned that he would share the explicit content on social media and send it to her relatives and friends. Kiran persistently harassed the young woman for money. Frustrated and with no other option, she went to the Chandralayout police station and filed a formal complaint. In response, the police conducted an operation that led to the arrest of both accused individuals.

Importantly, one of the hotel's owners, Nayana, is closely related to the victim, who was a frequent visitor. During the victim's recent stay at the hotel with her friend, Kiran secretly placed a hidden camera in the room to capture their private moments. Nayana was aware of this. Kiran subsequently hatched a plan to extort money from the victim using the secretly recorded video.