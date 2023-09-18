'I Love You': Shah Rukh Khan's Bromance With Jawan Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi Wins Hearts

ALSO READ: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis resign from 'Thorn'; apologizes for character letter to Danny Masterson

Explaining love for SRK, Vijay Sethupathi said, "They love him so much. Then it is not a surprise for me because the name of SRK is enough. Everybody loves him so much. The way he behaves and the way he treats people, he only gives love. If somebody has written SRK, you can go and hug his name. I love you, sir."

Shah Rukh shouted back, saying, "I love you back more. After this press conference, if I propose to you, we may marry now, sir." Sethupathi continued the banter, saying, "Nothing wrong, sir."

Atlee, who has worked on Tamil blockbusters such as Mersal, heri and Bigil with superstar Thalapathy Vijay in the South, said he did not have the formula to strike the right balance.

Talking about his approach to a scene, Sethupathi said he tried to understand the vision of Atlee as he loves his films. Vijay shared, "Shah Rukh sir gives so much energy. One day, we were shooting. He is a big man with a big heart. I have some ideas. I tried it. I am like, sir, I am sorry. He is like, Do it. So, that gives confidence. He is a person I love and respect. Him saying that you are doing good that gives you confidence."

