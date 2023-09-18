Karnataka: Rush For Free Bus Ride Claims Two Lives In Tumkur; Check Details

A group of six women from K. Shettahalli had gathered at the transit stand, eagerly awaiting transportation to the temple. However, a horrifying accident occurred as a arrived at the stop. Puttayamma and Pankaja found themselves trapped between two buses, resulting in their tragic deaths just as they were about to board.

Fortunately, the four other women who were with them managed to escape unharmed. Subsequent to the incident, the driver fled from the scene. The lifeless bodies of the two women have been transported to the Tumkur District Hospital Mortuary.

These women had embarked on their journey with the hope of catching a free to the temple. The Tumkur city police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have registered a case related to this tragic occurrence.