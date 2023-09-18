Fires seizes 18-story building in Khartoum as combat erupt for 6th month

(MENAFN) Fires seized the Sudanese capital on Sunday and semi-military units assaulted the army HQ for the second day consecutively, witnesses declared, as combat erupted into its six month.



“Clashes are now happening around the army headquarters with various types of weapons,” one Khartoum citizen, who refused to be identified, informed a French news agency.



Different witnesses in southern Khartoum stated that they heard “huge bangs” as the army directed sites of the Rapid Support Forces semi-militaries with weaponry.



Witnesses stated combat in the town of El-Obeid as well, 350 kilometers (around 220 miles) south.



Nawal Mohammed, who is 44 years old, declared that fighting on Saturday and Sunday among the regular army as well as the semi-militaries have been “the most violent since the war began.”



Despite that her family resides more than three kilometers away from the closest fighting, Nawal declared that “doors and windows shook” with the power of blasts, whereas some blocks in central Khartoum were set on fire.

