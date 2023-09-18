Belarus delivers diesel, gasoline to Russia

(MENAFN) Belarus has heeded the requests of its neighbor, Russia, by delivering diesel and gasoline, with President Alexander Lukashenko making this announcement during his visit to Moscow on Friday. He indicated that Belarus is fully prepared to increase these supplies if such a need arises. Lukashenko's remarks were quoted by Sputnik, where he revealed that his country had dispatched a significant shipment of 60,000 tons of diesel and gasoline to Russia. Notably, Belarus and Russia maintain a shared market arrangement as part of the Union State.



President Lukashenko's message conveyed a strong commitment to fulfilling Russia's requirements for fuel, and he emphasized that they stand ready to curtail external exports while simultaneously increasing domestic supplies if circumstances necessitate such actions. The underlying objective is to ensure stability within their mutually shared markets. This development has emerged against the backdrop of reported diesel shortages in specific regions of Russia, leading to considerations in Moscow about potentially reducing exports from ports located on the Baltic and the Black Sea.

