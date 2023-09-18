Executives question London's status as global financial hub

(MENAFN) A majority of executives from major corporations surveyed by Lloyds Bank believe that London could relinquish its position as one of the world's leading financial centers, a status it shares with New York. According to Lloyds Bank's financial institutions sentiment survey, 64 percent of industry leaders express concerns that the City of London may lose ground in its global standing compared to its competitors. This report was initially featured in the business-focused newspaper City A.M.



The City of London, commonly referred to as the City, is an illustrious financial district housing prominent institutions such as the London Stock Exchange and the Bank of England. It has long been regarded as a key player in the global finance landscape.



Lisa Francis, Managing Director at Lloyds Bank Corporate and Institutional Banking, commented on this development, noting that the City of London's status as a leading financial center is at a pivotal juncture.

